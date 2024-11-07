Seeking Clues to Air Transport Services (ATSG) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Air Transport Services (ATSG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, indicating a decline of 40.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $507.86 million, representing a decrease of 2.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Air Transport Services metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- ACMI Services' to come in at $360.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other Activities' will reach $102.44 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- CAM' will reach $108.50 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- CAM- Aircraft leasing and related revenues' reaching $111.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Pre-Tax Earnings- CAM' at $16.23 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $23.31 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Pre-Tax Earnings- ACMI Services' of -$2.92 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.41 million.

Analysts forecast 'Fuel Expenses' to reach $69.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $79.02 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Air Transport Services here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Air Transport Services have returned +47.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. Currently, ATSG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.