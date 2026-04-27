Seeking Clues to Agnico (AEM) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.26 per share, reflecting an increase of 113.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.01 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 62.4%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Agnico metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue from mining operations- Quebec- LaRonde mine' at $341.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of +55.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue from mining operations- Quebec- Canadian Malartic complex' of $644.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +52.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue from mining operations- Quebec- Goldex mine' will reach $138.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of +44.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue from mining operations- Nunavut- Meliadine mine' reaching $435.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +68.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Payable production - Gold (ounces) - Total Gold' should come in at $834858.8 ounces. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $873794.0 ounces.

Analysts forecast 'Realized prices - Silver (per ounce)' to reach $80.13 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $33.07 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Realized prices - Gold (per ounce)' stands at $4613.59 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2891.00 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Payable production - Gold (ounces) - Quebec - Canadian Malartic complex' will reach $145361.4 ounces. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $159773.0 ounces in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Payable metal sold - Copper' will likely reach N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

Analysts predict that the 'Payable production - Gold (ounces) - Nunavut - Meliadine mine' will reach $96468.5 ounces. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $98512.0 ounces in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Payable production - Gold (ounces) - Nunavut - Meadowbank complex' should arrive at $128073.5 ounces. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $140126.0 ounces in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Payable production - Gold (ounces) - Europe - Kittila mine' to come in at $54936.4 ounces. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $54104.0 ounces.

Over the past month, Agnico shares have recorded returns of +3.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AEM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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