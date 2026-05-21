Seeking Clues to Agilent (A) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Agilent Technologies (A) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share, reflecting an increase of 6.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.8 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Agilent metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Applied Markets' should come in at $319.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Agilent Crosslab Group' will reach $769.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Segment' reaching $696.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Americas' will reach $721.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Asia Pacific' will reach $580.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Europe' should arrive at $468.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.9% year over year.

Over the past month, Agilent shares have recorded returns of -5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), A will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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