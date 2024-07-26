Seeking Clues to ADP (ADP) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing (ADP) will report quarterly earnings of $2.07 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.73 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain ADP metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Interest on funds held for clients' to come in at $258.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- PEO revenues' stands at $1.52 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Revenues, other than interest on funds held for clients and PEO revenues' will reach $2.95 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment revenues- Employer Services' of $3.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment revenues- PEO Services' should arrive at $1.52 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average paid PEO worksite employees during the period' at 741. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 722 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for ADP here>>>



Shares of ADP have experienced a change of +5.2% in the past month compared to the -1.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ADP is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.