Seeking Clues to ADM (ADM) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, indicating a decline of 20.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $20.67 billion, representing a decrease of 4.7% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 6.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain ADM metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Carbohydrate Solutions' stands at $3.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Other' will reach $144.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +35.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales to external customers- Nutrition- Animal Nutrition' will reach $886.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Total Nutrition' to reach $1.84 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Total Ag Services and Oilseeds' to come in at $15.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales to external customers- Carbohydrate Solutions- Vantage Corn Processors' will reach $783.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales to external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Crushing' of $3.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -6.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales to external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Refined Products and Other' reaching $2.53 billion. The estimate points to a change of -13.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales to external customers- Carbohydrate Solutions- Starches and Sweeteners' should come in at $2.22 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -9.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Processed volumes - Oilseeds' at 9,067.72 Kmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8,648 Kmt.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total processed volumes' should arrive at 13,567.98 Kmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13,155 Kmt.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Processed volumes - Corn' will likely reach 4,528.23 Kmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,507 Kmt in the same quarter last year.



