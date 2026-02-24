Seeking Clues to Acushnet (GOLF) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Acushnet (GOLF) will announce quarterly loss of -$0.27 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 1250% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $453.8 million, increasing 1.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Acushnet metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Titleist golf equipment- Golf balls' stands at $144.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Titleist golf equipment- Golf clubs' of $127.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- FootJoy golf wear' at $99.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Golf gear' will reach $38.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of Acushnet have returned +7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. Currently, GOLF carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

