Seeking Clues to ABM Industries (ABM) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, ABM Industries (ABM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.04 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific ABM Industries metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Business & Industry' should arrive at $1.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Aviation' will likely reach $246.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Education' at $223.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Manufacturing & Distribution' will reach $378.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Technical Solutions' to come in at $173.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating profit- Business & Industry' of $72.44 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $78.90 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating profit- Aviation' will reach $11.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating profit (loss)- Manufacturing & Distribution' to reach $34.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $38.10 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating profit- Technical Solutions' will reach $14.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating profit- Education' should come in at $13.31 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.90 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for ABM Industries here>>>



Shares of ABM Industries have experienced a change of +4.4% in the past month compared to the +4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ABM is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

