Seeking Clues to Abercrombie (ANF) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 36.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.06 billion, increasing 3.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Abercrombie metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Hollister' stands at $498.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +11% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Abercrombie' should come in at $575.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' will likely reach 797. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 750.

Analysts forecast 'Comparable store sales - Hollister - YoY change' to reach 8.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable store sales - Abercrombie - YoY change' will reach -6.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 29%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change' should arrive at 1.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 21% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Abercrombie have demonstrated returns of +5.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ANF is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

