Seeking Clues to AbbVie (ABBV) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that AbbVie (ABBV) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.40 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $12.91 billion, increasing 4.8% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific AbbVie metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Botox Cosmetic- Total' reaching $576.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Imbruvica' will reach $676.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of -19.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Eye Care- Total' to come in at $531.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Juvederm Collection- Total' will reach $253.59 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Creon- US' to reach $267.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Rinvoq- International' will reach $504.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +37.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Rinvoq- US' will likely reach $1.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +50.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Humira- International' of $422.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Humira- US' at $898.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of -49.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Immunology- Skyrizi- International' should come in at $507.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +44.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Immunology- Skyrizi- US' should arrive at $2.69 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +62.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- International' stands at $3.42 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for AbbVie here>>>



Over the past month, shares of AbbVie have returned -18.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% change. Currently, ABBV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.