Seeking Clues to Abbott (ABT) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Abbott (ABT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share, reflecting an increase of 9.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $10.42 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Abbott metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Nutrition' will reach $2.12 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Diabetes Care' will reach $1.82 billion. The estimate points to a change of +15.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Diagnostics' at $2.19 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Established Pharmaceuticals' will reach $1.23 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Diagnostics- U.S.' should come in at $927.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Diagnostics- International' to reach $1.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Nutrition- International' to come in at $1.19 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Nutrition- U.S.' of $925.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Neuromodulation- International' stands at $46.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Rhythm Management- U.S.' should arrive at $292.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Rhythm Management- International' reaching $303.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Structural Heart- U.S.' will likely reach $287.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.6%.



Over the past month, Abbott shares have recorded returns of -4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ABT will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

