Seeking Clues to 10x Genomics (TXG) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect 10x Genomics (TXG) to post quarterly loss of $0.32 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 22%. Revenues are expected to be $158.14 million, down 14% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific 10x Genomics metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Consumables' of $128.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Instruments' reaching $19.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of -50.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Services' should arrive at $6.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, 10x Genomics shares have recorded returns of -23.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TXG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

