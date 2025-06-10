Seeking China Exposure? Use This Zacks Screen

Zacks Thematic Screens lets you dive into 30 dynamic investment themes shaping the future. Whether you're interested in cutting-edge technology, renewable energy, or healthcare innovations, our themes help you invest in ideas that matter to you.

A top-ranked stock that the China Technology screen returned includes NetEase NTES. Let’s take a closer dive into the screen before sizing up how NTES presently stands up.

China Tech.

China Tech. broadly refers to China-based technology companies across various domains. These firms are leaders in their respective fields and have created a niche market as Beijing aims to reduce reliance on Western technology amid escalating Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

With Washington increasing restrictions on high-tech exports to the communist nation, Beijing has accelerated its efforts toward achieving self-sufficiency in critical industries. This has largely led to China's resurgence as a dominant force in the technology sector.

The key technology aspects that have gained prominence in recent times are semiconductors, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, industrial robots, data centers, satellites, quantum computing, and wireless broadband.

This theme focuses on China-based technology companies listed on the U.S. stock market, including firms that provide Internet services, batteries, and online businesses such as e-commerce, online advertising, online media, online gaming, and social networking platforms.

NetEase Posts Strong Results

NetEase is an Internet technology company that develops applications, services, and other technologies for the Internet in China. Analysts have been notably bullish concerning its EPS outlook, raising expectations across the board in a big way over recent months.

The stock sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NetEase’s quarterly results have been strong over recent periods, enjoying 7% revenue growth year-over-year throughout its latest period. The stock’s success and favorable outlook have been driven by mega-popular games such as Marvel Rivals, which topped Steam's global top sellers chart shortly after its Season 2 update back in April.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Upon running the Zacks China Tech screen, top-ranked NetEase NTES was returned.

