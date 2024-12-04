News & Insights

Stocks

SEEK Limited’s Director Ian Narev Increases Shareholding

December 04, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Seek Limited (AU:SEK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ian Narev, a director at SEEK Limited, has increased his stake in the company by 12,974 shares following the exercise of 92,974 WSP Options from FY2021. This move highlights Narev’s growing confidence in SEEK Limited’s market prospects, a point of interest for investors keeping an eye on the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:SEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SKLTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.