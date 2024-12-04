SEEK Limited’s Director Ian Narev Increases Shareholding

Seek Limited (AU:SEK) has released an update.

Ian Narev, a director at SEEK Limited, has increased his stake in the company by 12,974 shares following the exercise of 92,974 WSP Options from FY2021. This move highlights Narev’s growing confidence in SEEK Limited’s market prospects, a point of interest for investors keeping an eye on the company’s stock performance.

