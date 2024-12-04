SEEK Limited’s Director Ian Narev Increases Shareholding

Seek Limited (AU:SEK) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Ian Narev, a director at SEEK Limited, has increased his stake in the company by 12,974 shares following the exercise of 92,974 WSP Options from FY2021. This move highlights Narev’s growing confidence in SEEK Limited’s market prospects, a point of interest for investors keeping an eye on the company’s stock performance.
For further insights into AU:SEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
- Bank of America Chimes in on Intel Stock, Warning of a Bumpy Road Ahead
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.