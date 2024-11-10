SEEK Limited Extends Exclusivity for Xref Acquisition

Seek Limited (AU:SEK) has released an update.
SEEK Limited has announced an extension of the exclusivity period for its potential acquisition of Xref Limited, as both parties work to finalize terms. This one-week extension allows SEEK and Xref to address outstanding matters and agree on a scheme implementation deed. While discussions continue, there is no guarantee that the acquisition will proceed.
