SEEK Limited Extends Exclusivity for Xref Acquisition

November 10, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

Seek Limited (AU:SEK) has released an update.

SEEK Limited has announced an extension of the exclusivity period for its potential acquisition of Xref Limited, as both parties work to finalize terms. This one-week extension allows SEEK and Xref to address outstanding matters and agree on a scheme implementation deed. While discussions continue, there is no guarantee that the acquisition will proceed.

