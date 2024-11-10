SEEK Limited Extends Exclusivity for Xref Acquisition

Seek Limited (AU:SEK) has released an update.

SEEK Limited has announced an extension of the exclusivity period for its potential acquisition of Xref Limited, as both parties work to finalize terms. This one-week extension allows SEEK and Xref to address outstanding matters and agree on a scheme implementation deed. While discussions continue, there is no guarantee that the acquisition will proceed.

For further insights into AU:SEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.