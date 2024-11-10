SEEK Limited Extends Exclusivity for Xref Acquisition

Xref Ltd (AU:XF1) has released an update.

SEEK Limited has announced an extension of its exclusivity period to potentially acquire all ordinary shares of Xref Limited, allowing more time to finalize terms. While discussions continue, there is no certainty of a transaction. This development could impact investors keen on tracking potential mergers in the sector.

For further insights into AU:XF1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.