SEEK Limited Extends Exclusivity for Xref Acquisition

November 10, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

Xref Ltd (AU:XF1) has released an update.

SEEK Limited has announced an extension of its exclusivity period to potentially acquire all ordinary shares of Xref Limited, allowing more time to finalize terms. While discussions continue, there is no certainty of a transaction. This development could impact investors keen on tracking potential mergers in the sector.

