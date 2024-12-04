SEEK Limited Director Increases Shareholding

Seek Limited (AU:SEK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SEEK Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Linda Kristjanson, with the acquisition of 763 ordinary shares at an average price of $26.696 per share. This move reflects ongoing adjustments in the company’s leadership investment strategies, capturing the interest of market watchers.

For further insights into AU:SEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.