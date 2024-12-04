News & Insights

SEEK Limited Director Increases Shareholding

December 04, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Seek Limited (AU:SEK) has released an update.

SEEK Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Linda Kristjanson, with the acquisition of 763 ordinary shares at an average price of $26.696 per share. This move reflects ongoing adjustments in the company’s leadership investment strategies, capturing the interest of market watchers.

