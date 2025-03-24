Seeing Machines Names John Noble Chief Technology Officer, Mike Lenné Safety Officer

(RTTNews) - Computer vision technology company Seeing Machines Ltd. (SEE) Monday announced the appointment of John Noble in the newly created position of Chief Technology Officer, with immediate effect.

The company also announced the appointment of Mike Lenné, an authority on human factors and safety, as its inaugural Chief Safety Officer.

In his role, Noble will oversee Seeing Machines' technology strategy, innovation initiatives and latest product development. He will also make sure that the company responds in a prompt manner with growing numbers of OEMs and transport operators in Europe being required to improve safety by using latest Driver Monitoring System or DMS technology.

Noble has held different engineering roles within Seeing Machines over the last 20 years. According to the firm, he is an expert in systems engineering, R&D, engineering management, computer vision, embedded systems. He is also Chair of the IP Committee, the company added.

Further, with more than 30 years of experience in human factors research and implementation, Lenné will be at the forefront of efforts to deepen and expand the company's global partnerships with customers, research and technology partners, regulators and safety groups.

Commenting on the appointments, Paul McGlone, CEO said, "John brings a deep technical expertise to his new role which aligns perfectly with our goal to shape the future of transport and get more people home safely. Having worked for decades in the field of engineering management, he is uniquely well equipped to improve the way we design, develop and deliver our technology. Alongside Mike's appointment as Chief Safety Officer, our business has the leadership in place to focus on successful delivery and on our core mission of improving global safety outcomes."

Seeing Machines said it has secured 18 Automotive programs with 11 OEMs, totalling an expected initial lifetime revenue of $392 million. Majority of the revenue is expected to be recognised by 2028.

The company added that it has over 2.88 million cars in production across 8 programs with major brands, including General Motors, Ford, Mercedes Benz, and BMW.

