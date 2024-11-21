News & Insights

Seeing Machines Issues New Shares to Retain Talent

November 21, 2024 — 03:32 am EST

Seeing Machines (GB:SEE) has released an update.

Seeing Machines Limited has issued over 118 million new ordinary shares as part of their Long Term Incentive scheme to reward and retain key staff. This move aligns employee interests with shareholders and supports the company’s growth post-Covid. The shares will soon be admitted to trading, increasing the total voting rights to over 4.27 billion.

For further insights into GB:SEE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

