News & Insights

Markets

Seeing dollar signs

July 17, 2023 — 08:28 pm EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Seeing dollar signs

Okay, now, stop drooling. Say what?

This: over the next five years, the model portfolio realm of money management’s expected to swell to a $10 trillion business by Blackrock Inc, according to finance.yahoo.com.

You say coaches are masters at plotting strategy? Well, in this care, the strategy, where asset managers and investment platforms gather packages that are ready made and sold to financial advisers, current is on course to expand from approximately $4.2 trillion according to Salim Ramji, global head of iShares and index investments at the asset manager.

“It’s going to be massive,” he said on Bloomberg Television’s ETF IQ. “It’s the way in which more and more fiduciary advisers are doing business, and, as a result, that’s the way in which we’re doing business with them.”

Also significant, when it comes to money management, plucking money into the model portfolio commands a special corner, according to advisorhub.com.

Blackrock, a plethora of competitors like Vanguard and Charles Schwab are reaping the benefits stemming from the popularity of bundling funds into ready made strategies. 

  • model portfolios
  • management

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Markets
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.