SEEEN Plc Strengthens Board with New Director Appointment

SEEEN Plc has appointed Michael Zigman, a seasoned technology executive and current CEO of NYC FIRST, as an Independent Non-Executive Director to its Board. Zigman’s extensive background in technology and education will aid SEEEN in expanding its training sector capabilities, specifically in short-form ‘How To’ videos. His decision to receive compensation in shares reflects his confidence in SEEEN’s growth prospects.

