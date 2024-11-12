News & Insights

SEEEN Plc Strengthens Board with New Director Appointment

November 12, 2024 — 02:39 am EST

SEEEN Plc (GB:SEEN) has released an update.

SEEEN Plc has appointed Michael Zigman, a seasoned technology executive and current CEO of NYC FIRST, as an Independent Non-Executive Director to its Board. Zigman’s extensive background in technology and education will aid SEEEN in expanding its training sector capabilities, specifically in short-form ‘How To’ videos. His decision to receive compensation in shares reflects his confidence in SEEEN’s growth prospects.

