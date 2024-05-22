SEED Innovations Executes Share Buyback

Seed Innovations Limited GBP (GB:SEED) has released an update.

SEED Innovations Limited, an AIM-quoted company, has informed investors of its recent share repurchase, buying 435,000 shares at 2.05 pence each to hold in treasury, affecting the total voting rights and share capital. The company, known for investing in high-growth life sciences and technology ventures, has adjusted its total ordinary share capital and voting rights, indicating a proactive approach to managing its investment portfolio and shareholder value. This move aligns with SEED’s strategy of targeting early-stage opportunities and mature investments with the potential for near-term returns.

