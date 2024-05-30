News & Insights

SEED Innovations Boosts Treasury with Share Buyback

May 30, 2024 — 12:02 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Seed Innovations Limited GBP (GB:SEED) has released an update.

SEED Innovations Limited, an AIM-quoted investment firm, has strategically bolstered its treasury by acquiring 245,000 of its own shares at a uniform price of 2.125 pence each. This buyback reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and comes after their announcement of a share purchase program. Post-purchase, SEED’s total voting rights are now represented by 192,949,895 shares, excluding those held in treasury.

