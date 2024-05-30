SEED Innovations Boosts Treasury with Share Buyback

Seed Innovations Limited GBP (GB:SEED) has released an update.

SEED Innovations Limited, an AIM-quoted investment firm, has strategically bolstered its treasury by acquiring 245,000 of its own shares at a uniform price of 2.125 pence each. This buyback reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and comes after their announcement of a share purchase program. Post-purchase, SEED’s total voting rights are now represented by 192,949,895 shares, excluding those held in treasury.

For further insights into GB:SEED stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.