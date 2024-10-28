Seed Capital Solutions Eyes ESG-Focused Acquisitions

Seed Capital Solutions PLC (GB:SCSP) has released an update.

Seed Capital Solutions PLC, focused on acquiring businesses with strong ESG credentials, reported a loss before taxation of £262,412 for the year ending June 2024, with cash balances remaining stable. Despite reviewing numerous acquisition opportunities, the company has yet to commence commercial activities as none met their criteria. Investors keen on ESG-focused ventures may find this company intriguing as it navigates potential acquisition opportunities.

