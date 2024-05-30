SEEC Media Group Schedules 2024 AGM

SEEC Media Group Limited (HK:0205) has released an update.

SEEC Media Group Limited has announced its annual general meeting to be held on June 28, 2024, in Hong Kong, where shareholders will review the company’s audited financial statements and re-elect directors. Additionally, the meeting will address the authorization for the board of Directors to set their remuneration and re-appoint the company’s Auditor. Special business includes a resolution to grant Directors the authority to allot new shares and securities, with a cap at 20% of the total shares in issue at the time of the resolution.

