Markets
WMT

See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold WMT But Havemeyer Place Exited

May 13, 2026 — 02:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 87 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) was held by 51 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in WMT positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Park Square Financial Group LLC Existing -184-$19
Abbot Financial Management Inc. Existing -100+$190
Cercano Management LLC Existing -10,154-$370
Inlet Private Wealth LLC Existing UNCH+$222
Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Existing +422+$289
Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Existing +2,500+$310
Capital CS Group LLC Existing -19,500+$358
Franklin Resources Inc. Existing -9,269,001-$678,440
Capital International Investors Existing -794,604-$30,268
Capital International Inc. CA Existing +18,465+$3,770
Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Existing +3,319+$543
Capital World Investors Existing +2,808,966+$403,403
Capital International Sarl Existing +12,929+$2,599
Capital Research Global Investors Existing -21,479+$15,404
Clearbridge Investments LLC Existing -618,015-$32,463
Capital International Ltd. CA Existing +19,185+$3,121
Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Existing -3,598+$28
O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Existing +177,130+$39,627
1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Existing -3,173-$298
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Existing +8,302,246+$2,420,497
Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Existing UNCH+$129
Bank OZK Existing -669+$177
Ingalls & Snyder LLC Existing -15+$797
Invictus Private Wealth LLC Existing -1,688+$1,441
Northstar Asset Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$30
Employees Retirement System of Texas Existing -57,300+$7,341
GeoWealth Management LLC Existing -3,681+$141
Decker Wealth Management LLC Existing -1,979+$706
Invst LLC Existing -3,090-$146
Heritage Trust Co Existing -3,650+$1,490
Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +4+$65
Argent Trust Co Existing -392+$5,684
Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Existing -585+$79
Arkos Global Advisors Existing +363+$224
NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Existing -370+$152
Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Existing -2,303+$1,064
Townsquare Capital LLC Existing +1,834+$368
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Existing UNCH+$501,865
Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Existing -54,255+$1,050
Mainsail Asset Management LLC Existing +5,338+$722
Drake & Associates LLC Existing -1,244+$101
Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Existing -425+$78
Renaissance Group LLC Existing -1,311-$39
Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Existing -10,116+$985
Corsicana & Co. Existing UNCH+$107
Truvestments Capital LLC Existing +195+$133
Stembrook Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH+$55
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Existing +499,983+$72,571
Hudock Inc. Existing -48+$152
Xponance LLC Existing +96,294+$21,350
Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Existing +70+$121
Aggregate Change: +1,066,314+$2,767,496

In terms of shares owned, we count 17 of the above funds having increased existing WMT positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 28 having decreased their positions. Worth noting is that Havemeyer Place LP, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited WMT common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the WMT share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held WMT at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 5,653 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of WMT shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for WMT. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 377,673,671 shares in the aggregate, from 754,324,560 up to 1,131,998,231 for a share count increase of approximately 50.07%. The overall top three funds holding WMT on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of WMT Held
1.Vanguard Capital Management LLC 284,852,775
2.Vanguard Portfolio Management LLC 93,696,778
3.Invesco Ltd. 43,531,267
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding WMT»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks
 WSM shares outstanding history
 Gas Utilities Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks-> WSM shares outstanding history-> Gas Utilities Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.