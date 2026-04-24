Markets
VZ

See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold VZ But Black Swift Group, and SOL Capital Management Exited

April 24, 2026 — 01:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 51 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) was held by 24 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VZ positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -744+$54
Means Investment CO. Inc. Existing +1,202+$226
Ledyard National Bank Existing -1,090+$49
Retirement Systems of Alabama Existing -1,466+$19,939
Lynx Investment Advisory Existing +5,516+$471
Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Existing +1,019+$112
Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD NEW +4,397+$221
ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Existing +50,374+$6,328
Yousif Capital Management LLC Existing -34,599+$4,604
Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Existing -805+$28
Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Existing +4,493+$468
ERn Financial LLC Existing +16+$51
DB&C Advisors LLC Existing +52+$79
CFC Planning Co LLC NEW +87,556+$4,395
Kendall Capital Management NEW +4,678+$235
Vision Financial Markets LLC Existing -596+$148
Bull Street Advisors LLC Existing -529+$58
Mann Financial Group Inc. Existing -2,335-$51
Blue Capital Inc. Existing +514+$98
Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Existing +794+$98
Patten Group Inc. Existing +874+$310
Strs Ohio Existing -107,784+$15,982
Axis Wealth Partners LLC Existing -2,236+$142
Eagle Bay Advisors LLC NEW +4,913+$247
Aggregate Change: +14,214+$54,292

In terms of shares owned, we count 10 of the above funds having increased existing VZ positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 10 having decreased their positions and 4 new positions. Worth noting is that Black Swift Group LLC, and SOL Capital Management CO, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited VZ common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VZ share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VZ at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 2,191 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VZ shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VZ. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 6,238,807 shares in the aggregate, from 69,061,694 up to 75,300,501 for a share count increase of approximately 9.03%. The overall top three funds holding VZ on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of VZ Held
1.Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. 5,529,771
2.Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC 2,831,757
3.Pictet Asset Management Holding SA 2,646,170
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VZ»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Portfolio
 TMFC Options Chain
 Stock market game

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Portfolio-> TMFC Options Chain-> Stock market game-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.