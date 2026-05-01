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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold VUG But Arlington Capital Management Exited

May 01, 2026 — 04:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 79 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard Index Funds Mid-Cap Value Index VIPER Shs (Symbol: VUG) was held by 43 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VUG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -3,756-$4,488
One Degree Advisors Inc Existing UNCH-$25
Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Existing +38-$76
MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Existing -19,095-$9,533
Avion Wealth Existing +2,642-$37
Financial Advisory Partners LLC Existing +6,402-$780
Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Existing -173-$206
Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Existing -956-$991
Sachetta LLC Existing UNCH-$22
BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Existing +102+$2
WealthShield Partners LLC Existing +309-$771
Darwin Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH-$8
Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Existing UNCH-$30
Financial Connections Group Inc. Existing -91-$1,669
Torray Investment Partners LLC Existing -4,600-$2,338
Warburton Capital Management LLC Existing +1-$15
J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. Existing UNCH-$56
Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Existing +1,213+$467
International Assets Investment Management LLC Existing +25-$183
Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$20
Anchor Investment Management LLC Existing +35-$445
Castleview Partners LLC Existing -6-$77
Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Existing UNCH-$29
Associated Banc Corp Existing +860-$2,227
United Bank Existing UNCH-$38
Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$4
ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -43-$184
Financial Alternatives Inc Existing +61-$396
Diversify Wealth Management LLC Existing +49,736+$21,562
Towercrest Capital Management Existing -54-$143
Valmark Advisers Inc. Existing +953-$242
Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Existing -362-$273
R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Existing -2,484-$4,458
AF Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH-$84
Gables Capital Management Inc. Existing +29-$95
Carnegie Investment Counsel Existing -294-$789
Merrithew & Thorsten Inc Existing +1-$15
UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Existing +81-$308
180 Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +21-$141
Welch & Forbes LLC Existing +15-$48
Seneca House Advisors Existing -43-$53
Lincoln Capital LLC Existing -55-$212
Luminvest Wealth Management LLC Existing +931+$270
Aggregate Change: +31,443-$9,208

In terms of shares owned, we count 19 of the above funds having increased existing VUG positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 14 having decreased their positions. Worth noting is that Arlington Capital Management Inc., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited VUG common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VUG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VUG at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 3,252 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VUG shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VUG. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 3,670,518 shares in the aggregate, from 210,698,370 down to 207,027,852 for a share count decline of approximately -1.74%. The overall top three funds holding VUG on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of VUG Held
1.Commonwealth Equity Services LLC 1,585,271
2.Performance Wealth Partners LLC 1,274,384
3.Truist Financial Corp 1,037,216
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VUG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard Index Funds Mid-Cap Value Index VIPER Shs (Symbol: VUG).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Split History
 DPM Historical Stock Prices
 Largest BDCs by Net Assets

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
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Split History-> DPM Historical Stock Prices-> Largest BDCs by Net Assets-> More articles by this source->

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