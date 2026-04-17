Markets
VOO

See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold VOO But Riverbridge Partners Exited

April 17, 2026 — 02:56 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 54 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard Index Funds Mid-Cap Value Index VIPER Shs (Symbol: VOO) was held by 37 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VOO positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Existing +266+$52
Weaver Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH-$4
Nautilus Advisors LLC Existing +172+$83
Faithward Advisors LLC Existing +2,480+$1,336
Brave Asset Management Inc. Existing +33-$919
Community Bank of Raymore Existing +6-$282
Hamilton Capital Partners LLC NEW +492+$294
CENTRAL TRUST Co Existing +14,263+$5,677
Integrated Capital Management LLC Existing -431-$335
Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Existing -13-$66
Cora Capital Advisors LLC Existing +49,748+$29,378
Berman McAleer LLC Existing +105-$346
BCS Wealth Management Existing -70,728-$46,755
Cidel Asset Management Inc. Existing +6,943+$3,860
Nottingham Advisors Inc. Existing +7,000+$3,447
Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Existing +250-$37
Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Existing +1,092+$577
New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Existing -335-$431
Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Existing -35-$51
Bar Harbor Wealth Management Existing +92+$22
Coerente Capital Management Existing UNCH-$355
Presilium Private Wealth LLC Existing -560-$393
Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Existing -139-$260
Steph & Co. Existing +10,038+$3,757
Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Existing +587+$328
Legacy Wealth Partners LLC Existing +943-$85
HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +32-$60
Great Waters Wealth Management Existing +13-$6
PMG Wealth Management Inc. Existing +166+$78
Krilogy Financial LLC Existing +314+$218
Andina Capital Management LLC Existing -2-$21
Kennebec Savings Bank Existing -899-$576
Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Existing +29,740+$17,023
Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH-$579
AdvisorNet Financial Inc Existing +4,157+$1,686
Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc Existing +255-$805
Defined Wealth Management LLC Existing +142-$366
Aggregate Change: +56,187+$15,084

In terms of shares owned, we count 24 of the above funds having increased existing VOO positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 9 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Riverbridge Partners LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited VOO common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VOO share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VOO at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 1,166 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VOO shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VOO. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 822,951 shares in the aggregate, from 19,611,224 up to 20,434,175 for a share count increase of approximately 4.20%. The overall top three funds holding VOO on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of VOO Held
1.Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC 2,297,214
2.Country Trust Bank 1,197,012
3.Diversified Trust Co 908,858
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VOO»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard Index Funds Mid-Cap Value Index VIPER Shs (Symbol: VOO).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Cheap Industrials Shares
 OPB Historical Stock Prices
 Historical Earnings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Industrials Shares-> OPB Historical Stock Prices-> Historical Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VOO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.