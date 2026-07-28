Markets
VEA

See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold VEA But Intentional Wealth Strategies Exited

July 28, 2026 — 12:55 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 56 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard Tax-Managed Funds - Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: VEA) was held by 27 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VEA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
First Business Financial Services Inc. Existing UNCH+$48
Greystone Financial Group LLC Existing -7,019-$203
Certuity LLC Existing +32,338+$3,624
Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Existing UNCH+$56
American Capital Advisory LLC Existing -508-$21
Phillip James Consulting Co. NEW +37,298+$2,657
SIMA Wealth Partners LLC Existing UNCH+$20
WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Existing +588+$115
EPG Wealth Management LLC Existing +1,725+$1,034
Squire Investment Management Company LLC Existing +1,817+$688
Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Existing -921+$58
Sageworth Trust Co Existing +24,415+$9,482
Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Existing +731+$90
Canal Capital Management LLC Existing +295+$324
Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Existing +50,820+$4,037
Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Existing -5,950+$1,875
Baldwin Investment Management LLC Existing +4+$32
DDFG Inc Existing -2,700+$483
Jmac Enterprises LLC Existing +31,699+$4,345
Mcdonald Partners LLC Existing +510+$327
Ascentis Wealth Management LLC Existing +120,978-$556
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Existing +27,305+$3,102
Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH+$289
Trace Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +6,760+$1,751
Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH+$33
Livet Wealth LLC Existing +16+$35
Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Existing -2,524+$3,909
Aggregate Change: +317,677+$37,634

In terms of shares owned, we count 15 of the above funds having increased existing VEA positions from 03/31/2026 to 06/30/2026, with 6 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Intentional Wealth Strategies LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited VEA common stock as of 06/30/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VEA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VEA at the 06/30/2026 reporting period (out of the 2,772 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VEA shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2026 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VEA. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 210,298,158 shares in the aggregate, from 298,361,209 down to 88,063,051 for a share count decline of approximately -70.48%. The overall top three funds holding VEA on 06/30/2026 were:

»FundShares of VEA Held
1.Facet Wealth Inc. 15,511,173
2.Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. 4,013,919
3.TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. 3,603,602
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VEA»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard Tax-Managed Funds - Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: VEA).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Further VEA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
VEA Historical Stock Prices-> Funds Holding VEA-> Stocks Being Sold By Hedge Funds-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VEA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.