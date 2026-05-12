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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold UBER But Step Capital Management Exited

May 12, 2026 — 07:33 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 60 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) was held by 24 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in UBER positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Existing +968,171-$32,837
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Existing +71,037-$7,345
Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Existing +44,896+$1,584
Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Existing -1,287-$106
GGM Financial LLC Existing +261-$9
Curio Wealth LLC Existing +4$UNCH
Stokes Family Office LLC Existing +11,324+$705
Second Half Financial Partners LLC Existing -491-$68
Circle Wealth Management LLC Existing -9,906-$879
WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd Existing UNCH-$2,677
National Pension Service Existing +101,425-$36,438
Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV Existing +28+$1
Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Existing +45,100+$1,061
GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd Existing +202,369+$2,235
Channel Wealth LLC Existing +3,722-$407
United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Existing +134,935+$7,222
Keeler Thomas Management LLC NEW +35,581+$2,559
Clark Wealth Partners Existing -124-$11
Sittner & Nelson LLC Existing UNCH-$2
Insight Advisors LLC PA Existing -511-$91
Westpac Banking Corp Existing -652-$330
Millennium Capital Advisors LLC Existing +305-$35
Phillip James Consulting Co. NEW +18+$1
Fortis Capital Management LLC Existing +3,818-$625
Aggregate Change: +1,610,023-$66,492

In terms of shares owned, we count 14 of the above funds having increased existing UBER positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 6 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited UBER common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the UBER share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held UBER at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 5,210 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of UBER shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for UBER. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 152,543,335 shares in the aggregate, from 354,870,625 up to 507,413,960 for a share count increase of approximately 42.99%. The overall top three funds holding UBER on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of UBER Held
1.Vanguard Capital Management LLC 133,712,560
2.Vanguard Portfolio Management LLC 38,112,387
3.UBS Group AG 18,071,349
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding UBER»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Specialty Chemicals Dividend Stocks
 Institutional Holders of SPOG
 Auto Dealerships Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Specialty Chemicals Dividend Stocks-> Institutional Holders of SPOG-> Auto Dealerships Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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