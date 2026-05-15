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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold TSLA But Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, Wright Wealth, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA, Carret Asset Management, Coppell Advisory Solutions and Deltroit Asset Management UK Exited

May 15, 2026 — 10:28 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 111 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) was held by 31 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in TSLA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Beck Capital Management LLC Existing +30-$119
&PARTNERS Existing +25,433-$7,581
Newlands Management Operations LLC Existing UNCH-$293,643
Howard Hughes Medical Institute Existing +40,574+$15,037
Tradition Wealth Management LLC Existing +940-$769
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Existing +1,432-$1,384
Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Existing +32,432+$5,039
Intercapital LLC NEW -8,000-$2,974
Fifth Lane Capital LP Existing -1,100-$611
GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Existing +87-$834
BLKBRD Asset Management LP Existing -1,940-$1,395
Van Diest Capital LLC Existing +1,602+$492
Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Existing -198-$367
Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Existing +11,316-$5,418
Mustico Financial Group Inc. Existing +232+$54
Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Existing -12,147-$6,107
Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Existing +988-$215
Waverly Advisors LLC Existing +9,030-$1,097
London Co. of Virginia Existing UNCH-$99
Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Existing -75-$77
Perbak Capital Partners LLP NEW +655+$243
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Existing +138-$16
Veridan Wealth LLC Existing +39-$32
Bracebridge Capital LLC Existing +38,300-$34,822
Stony Point Capital LLC Existing -816-$14,929
American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$57
Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Existing -58,300-$214,478
Pursuit Wealth Strategies LLC Existing +4-$80
Wellington Management Group LLP Existing -1,116,123-$1,215,273
IHT Wealth Management LLC Existing +31,330-$12,528
Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP Existing +60,000+$31,661
Aggregate Change: -944,137-$1,762,379

In terms of shares owned, we count 18 of the above funds having increased existing TSLA positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 8 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP, Wright Wealth LLC, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp, Carret Asset Management LLC, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC, and Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited TSLA common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the TSLA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held TSLA at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 6,832 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of TSLA shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for TSLA. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 217,376,000 shares in the aggregate, from 808,603,942 up to 1,025,979,942 for a share count increase of approximately 26.88%. The overall top three funds holding TSLA on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of TSLA Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 208,095,009
2.Vanguard Capital Management LLC 182,850,783
3.Vanguard Portfolio Management LLC 49,252,925
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding TSLA»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA).

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Also see:

 Howard Marks Stock Picks
 NOGN YTD Return
 The Ten Best ETF Performers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
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Howard Marks Stock Picks-> NOGN YTD Return-> The Ten Best ETF Performers-> More articles by this source->

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