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TMO

See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold TMO But Rodgers & Associates and Modus Advisors Exited

May 04, 2026 — 02:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 62 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) was held by 27 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in TMO positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Consolidated Investment Group LLC Existing +435-$729
Texas Yale Capital Corp. Existing -30-$56
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Existing +94,829+$1,031
RAM Investment Partners LLC Existing +150+$50
Tributary Capital Management LLC Existing -10-$82
LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Existing +786-$2,240
Copia Wealth Management Existing UNCH-$1
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Existing -1,134-$8,309
WP Advisors LLC Existing -146-$139
Titiun Yejiel Existing +3,641+$1,649
One Wealth Capital Management LLC Existing +199+$42
Wolverine Asset Management LLC Existing +2,423+$1,191
Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Existing -2,150-$1,901
Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Existing -2,229-$5,779
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Existing UNCH-$1,561
Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Existing UNCH-$12
Financial Security Advisor Inc. Existing +261-$43
Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Existing -118-$191
Pacific Point Advisors LLC Existing +7-$76
Souders Financial Advisors Existing +137-$14
Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Existing -42-$151
Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Existing +466-$136
First Foundation Advisors Existing +92-$54
Carrera Capital Advisors Existing -74-$105
Bridges Investment Management Inc. Existing -1,958-$13,398
KTF Investments LLC Existing -25-$92
Westside Investment Management Inc. Existing UNCH-$10
Aggregate Change: +95,510-$31,116

In terms of shares owned, we count 12 of the above funds having increased existing TMO positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 11 having decreased their positions. Worth noting is that Rodgers & Associates LTD, and Modus Advisors LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited TMO common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the TMO share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held TMO at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 3,439 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of TMO shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for TMO. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 2,010,572 shares in the aggregate, from 31,057,380 down to 29,046,808 for a share count decline of approximately -6.47%. The overall top three funds holding TMO on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of TMO Held
1.Pictet Asset Management Holding SA 2,061,343
2.Flossbach Von Storch SE 1,954,070
3.Nuveen LLC 1,646,989
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding TMO»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO).

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Also see:

 Insurance Brokers Dividend Stocks
 EDGE Historical Stock Prices
 Cheap Healthcare Shares

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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