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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold QQQ But Town & Country Bank & Trust and True Vision MN Exited

April 16, 2026 — 05:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 52 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Invesco QQQ Trust (Symbol: QQQ) was held by 35 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in QQQ positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
VVR Holdings LLC Existing -7,733-$5,847
Triad Wealth Partners LLC Existing -617-$761
Davis Capital Management Existing +2-$35
Breakthru Advisory Services LLC Existing +242+$41
Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Existing +93-$14
Westhampton Capital LLC Existing -8-$140
Fortem Financial Group LLC Existing +2,678+$1,103
Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Existing +6-$38
Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Existing -3,008-$1,806
Freedom Financial Partners LLC Existing UNCH-$59
CPC Advisors LLC Existing -5,757-$3,677
Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Existing +411+$170
Brookstone Capital Management Existing -230,607-$151,511
Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Existing UNCH-$32
Roble Belko & Company Inc Existing -80-$123
OxenFree Capital LLC Existing -565-$222
jvl associates llc Existing -744-$1,448
Global Wealth Management LLC Existing -1,564-$1,250
First Merchants Corp Existing -618-$427
Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH-$17
SG Americas Securities LLC Existing -300,825+$321,402
Tactive Advisors LLC Existing -1,568-$1,217
Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Existing UNCH-$22
Ironwood Financial llc Existing -9-$348
Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC NEW +10,556+$6,092
Smith Salley Wealth Management Existing -781-$680
Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Existing +105+$37
CPR Investments Inc. Existing -12,182-$7,811
Cambridge Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH-$97
Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Existing +200+$89
Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing +109+$3
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Existing +1-$27
Evolve Private Wealth LLC Existing -1,847-$1,394
Allegheny Financial Group Existing -74-$116
Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC Existing -3-$72
Aggregate Change: -554,187+$149,746

In terms of shares owned, we count 10 of the above funds having increased existing QQQ positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 19 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO, and True Vision MN LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited QQQ common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the QQQ share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held QQQ at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 989 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of QQQ shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for QQQ. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 289,312 shares in the aggregate, from 8,227,394 down to 7,938,082 for a share count decline of approximately -3.52%. The overall top three funds holding QQQ on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of QQQ Held
1.Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC 429,463
2.Cohen Klingenstein LLC 308,849
3.Merit Financial Group LLC 234,335
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding QQQ»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Invesco QQQ Trust (Symbol: QQQ).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 SSG shares outstanding history
 Dividend History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying-> SSG shares outstanding history-> Dividend History-> More articles by this source->

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