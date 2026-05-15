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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold PG But JMN Financial, Weiss Asset Management and Delta Global Management Exited

May 15, 2026 — 03:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 121 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) was held by 43 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Existing -2,358-$315
Walsh & Associates LLC Existing -97-$8
Ballast Inc. Existing +723+$123
Toronto Dominion Bank Existing -85,318-$11,384
Graham Capital Management L.P. Existing +62,572+$9,128
Hamilton Capital LLC Existing +193+$34
Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Existing +1+$6
First Manhattan CO. LLC. Existing -17,470-$2,262
Boothbay Fund Management LLC Existing +22,594+$3,338
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Existing UNCH$UNCH
Weaver Consulting Group Existing +42+$9
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH+$1
Squarepoint Ops LLC Existing -128,356-$17,741
KDT Advisors LLC Existing -639-$83
Credit Agricole S A Existing -798,577-$114,230
Geode Capital Management LLC Existing +1,755,490+$333,129
Strive Financial Group LLC Existing -892-$114
HUB Investment Partners LLC Existing +5,676+$862
Trask Adam Roland NEW +1,970+$285
Cresset Asset Management LLC Existing +7,834+$1,331
Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC NEW +10,042+$1,450
Guardian Capital LP Existing -1,281-$103
Farringdon Capital Ltd. Existing -1,610-$225
Investmark Advisory Group LLC Existing +170+$54
Kinloch Capital LLC Existing +2,663+$409
Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Existing +1,969+$395
Kintra Wealth LLC Existing +23,466+$3,392
Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co NEW +27,000+$3,900
Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -472-$66
Equitable Holdings Inc. Existing +47,416+$6,846
Destination Wealth Management Existing +2,155+$374
NEOS Investment Management LLC Existing +18,687+$3,066
Wick Capital Partners LLC Existing +1,036+$153
Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Existing +6,511+$985
Hayek Kallen Investment Management Existing +1+$4
Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Existing +5+$8
Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Existing -114+$3
Cypress Capital Group Existing -1,615-$210
Everest Financial Group LLC NEW +8,404+$1,214
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Existing +29,650+$4,384
Bison Wealth LLC Existing +766+$88
Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Existing UNCH+$2
44 Wealth Management LLC Existing +631+$108
Aggregate Change: +998,868+$228,340

In terms of shares owned, we count 23 of the above funds having increased existing PG positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 13 having decreased their positions and 4 new positions. Worth noting is that JMN Financial LLC, Weiss Asset Management LP, and Delta Global Management LP, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited PG common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PG at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 6,832 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PG shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PG. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 216,481,985 shares in the aggregate, from 850,157,671 up to 1,066,639,656 for a share count increase of approximately 25.46%. The overall top three funds holding PG on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of PG Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 187,029,747
2.Vanguard Capital Management LLC 151,049,902
3.Vanguard Portfolio Management LLC 62,847,265
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG).

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Also see:

 Top Nasdaq 100 Stocks
 DO YTD Return
 Steven Cohen Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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