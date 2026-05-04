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PFE

See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold PFE But Team Financial Group, and Tradewinds Exited

May 04, 2026 — 10:52 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 60 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) was held by 25 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PFE positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Bank Hapoalim BM Existing +41,100+$1,372
Auxano Advisors LLC Existing +120+$36
Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC NEW +7,614+$214
Sterling Investment Management LLC Existing -294+$105
Abound Financial LLC Existing UNCH+$4
Cdkv Holdings LLC Existing UNCH+$26
Vantage Point Financial LLC Existing +514+$81
Uptick Partners LLC Existing -3,464+$48
Tevis Investment Management Existing UNCH+$53
Triglav Investments D.O.O. Existing -99,092-$1,460
Y.D. More Investments Ltd Existing -17,444-$330
J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Existing -3,441+$20
Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Existing +4,723+$266
CORDA Investment Management LLC. Existing +59,130+$5,250
Lifeworks Advisors LLC Existing -10,845+$612
Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Existing UNCH+$1,413
Procyon Advisors LLC Existing +410+$181
Savant Capital LLC Existing +32,573+$1,428
Autumn Glory Partners LLC Existing +11,301+$485
King Wealth Management Group Existing -356+$53
Brookwood Investment Group LLC Existing -7,469-$149
Gleason Group Inc. NEW +197+$6
Mendel Money Management Existing -3,815-$69
Inlight Wealth Management LLC Existing -1,660+$272
Barrett & Company Inc. Existing +1+$42
Aggregate Change: +9,803+$9,959

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing PFE positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 10 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Team Financial Group LLC, and Tradewinds LLC., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited PFE common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PFE share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PFE at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 3,439 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PFE shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PFE. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 13,367,375 shares in the aggregate, from 262,596,852 up to 275,964,227 for a share count increase of approximately 5.09%. The overall top three funds holding PFE on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of PFE Held
1.Hsbc Holdings PLC 14,769,053
2.Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. 14,366,414
3.Nuveen LLC 13,178,661
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PFE»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 CRYP Videos
 Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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