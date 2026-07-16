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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold PFE But Decker Retirement Planning Exited

July 16, 2026 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 59 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) was held by 29 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PFE positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Davis Capital Management Existing +87+$2
QSM Asset Management Ltd Existing +67,800-$273
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Existing -1,896-$109
Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Existing +12,450-$75
Courier Capital LLC Existing -363-$166
Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. Existing +3$UNCH
Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -3,097-$216
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Existing +950-$211
Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Existing -400-$72
Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$100
Bucket List Wealth Management LLC Existing +311-$70
Steph & Co. Existing -425-$19
Horrell Capital Management Inc. Existing UNCH-$1
Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Existing -43-$5
Aspect Partners LLC Existing -29-$3
Crews Bank & Trust Existing +289-$65
Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Existing +770-$158
Violich Capital Management Inc. Existing -1,300-$141
GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Existing -309-$64
Alhambra Investment Management LLC Existing +95-$34
Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC Existing -490-$66
Wolff Financial Management LLC Existing +116-$171
Radnor Capital Management LLC Existing -869-$335
Hennessy Advisors Inc. Existing +63,013+$585
Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Existing +27-$87
CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Existing -4,787-$185
BCS Wealth Management Existing -670-$123
Berman McAleer LLC Existing +887-$18
Activest Wealth Management Existing -15,944-$483
Aggregate Change: +116,176-$2,663

In terms of shares owned, we count 13 of the above funds having increased existing PFE positions from 03/31/2026 to 06/30/2026, with 14 having decreased their positions. Worth noting is that Decker Retirement Planning Inc., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited PFE common stock as of 06/30/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PFE share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PFE at the 06/30/2026 reporting period (out of the 1,081 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PFE shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2026 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PFE. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 9,342,825 shares in the aggregate, from 47,854,396 up to 57,197,221 for a share count increase of approximately 19.52%. The overall top three funds holding PFE on 06/30/2026 were:

»FundShares of PFE Held
1.Assenagon Asset Management S.A. 11,902,374
2.Swedbank AB 6,729,967
3.Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC 3,158,575
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PFE»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE).

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Further PFE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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