See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold PEP But Blackston Financial Advisory Group Exited

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 53 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) was held by 24 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PEP positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing PEP positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 10 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited PEP common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PEP share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PEP at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 1,985 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PEP shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PEP. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 1,720,535 shares in the aggregate, from 35,361,342 up to 37,081,877 for a share count increase of approximately 4.87%. The overall top three funds holding PEP on 03/31/2026 were:

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.