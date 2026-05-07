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PANW

See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold PANW But Koss Olinger Consulting, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors and Forsta AP Fonden Exited

May 07, 2026 — 10:57 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 60 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) was held by 25 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PANW positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Existing UNCH-$8,112
KBC Group NV Existing -6,185-$5,978
Little House Capital LLC Existing UNCH-$157
S&CO Inc. Existing +3,579-$1,417
True North Advisors LLC Existing +354-$4
SEB Asset Management AB NEW +557,704+$89,411
Vision Retirement LLC Existing -824-$155
Swiss National Bank Existing +516,715+$38,544
Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Existing -687-$289
Navellier & Associates Inc. Existing -1,149-$276
Principle Wealth Partners LLC Existing +491-$574
Triodos Investment Management BV Existing +62,900+$4,256
Rational Advisors Inc. Existing +586-$13
New England Research & Management Inc. Existing +1,500-$62
Rothschild Investment LLC Existing +1,452-$1,576
EPG Wealth Management LLC Existing +3,484+$187
May Hill Capital LLC Existing -538-$134
Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC Existing +2,545+$161
one8zero8 LLC Existing -500-$141
Cordgrass Capital Advisors LLC Existing +1,025+$91
First Command Advisory Services Inc. Existing +133+$14
Dakota Wealth Management Existing -3,572-$1,942
Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Existing +54,485-$3,132
Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -573-$187
XXI Wealth LLC Existing +366+$7
Aggregate Change: +1,193,291+$108,522

In terms of shares owned, we count 14 of the above funds having increased existing PANW positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 8 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Koss Olinger Consulting LLC, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc., and Forsta AP Fonden, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited PANW common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PANW share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PANW at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 4,186 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PANW shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PANW. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 10,591,230 shares in the aggregate, from 89,218,786 up to 99,810,016 for a share count increase of approximately 11.87%. The overall top three funds holding PANW on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of PANW Held
1.UBS Group AG 8,255,352
2.Nuveen LLC 7,994,923
3.Pictet Asset Management Holding SA 4,809,361
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PANW»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW).

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Also see:

 Healthcare Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Funds Holding GWL
 Leon Cooperman Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Healthcare Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> Funds Holding GWL-> Leon Cooperman Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

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