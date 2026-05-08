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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold MSFT But Delta Accumulation LLC Exited

May 08, 2026 — 02:48 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 64 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) was held by 45 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MSFT positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
BOKF NA Existing -6,302-$42,841
Homestead Advisers Corp Existing -2,200-$24,366
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Existing -700-$1,984
Cetera Trust Company N.A Existing -450-$1,712
Altiora Financial Group LLC Existing -55-$825
Central Securities Corp Existing UNCH-$9,076
Enhancing Capital LLC Existing UNCH-$2,849
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Existing -309-$6,592
TFO Wealth Partners LLC NEW +983+$364
Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors Existing +139-$1,150
Private Management Group Inc. Existing -1,232-$2,400
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Existing -314-$750
Grand Wealth Management LLC Existing +1,168+$350
Searle & CO. Existing UNCH-$4,568
Logan Capital Management Inc. Existing -327,578-$60,151,107
Private Advisory Group LLC Existing +11,951-$13,499
Red Wave Investments LLC Existing UNCH-$903
Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Existing +64-$2,062
Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Existing -21-$1,740
Prudent Man Advisors LLC Existing +7,854+$1,276
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Existing +491-$3,809
Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Existing +8,172-$1,236
CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC Existing -986-$2,810
NewSquare Capital LLC Existing +797-$1,587
Darden Wealth Group Inc Existing -630-$2,337
Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Existing -2,996-$40,265
Somerville Kurt F Existing -21,446-$14,752
Vann Equity Management LLC NEW +17,909+$6,629
JBF Capital Inc. Existing UNCH-$19,256
Weinberger Asset Management Inc Existing -193-$298
Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Existing +37-$583
Davidson Investment Advisors Existing +34,537-$11,579
Indie Asset Partners LLC Existing +541-$665
Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Existing +125-$26,896
Align Financial LLC Existing -723,953-$350,285
Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC Existing -8,776-$5,098
Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC Existing +42-$476
Opus Financial Solutions LLC Existing -127-$369
Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -204-$1,746
Roundview Capital LLC Existing +11,807-$11,665
Millington Financial Advisors LLC Existing +177-$793
Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC Existing +775-$1,512
Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Existing +567,334+$120,485
Capco Asset Management LLC Existing +13,361-$3,062
Strategic Financial Services Inc. Existing -178-$1,947
Aggregate Change: -420,386-$60,642,346

In terms of shares owned, we count 18 of the above funds having increased existing MSFT positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 20 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Delta Accumulation LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited MSFT common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MSFT share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MSFT at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 4,486 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MSFT shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MSFT. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 1,680,194 shares in the aggregate, from 821,214,669 down to 819,534,475 for a share count decline of approximately -0.20%. The overall top three funds holding MSFT on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of MSFT Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 51,657,016
2.Nuveen LLC 44,121,970
3.UBS Group AG 33,034,656
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MSFT»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Nelson Peltz
 ZS shares outstanding history
 Canada Stock Channel

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Nelson Peltz-> ZS shares outstanding history-> Canada Stock Channel-> More articles by this source->

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