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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold META But Williamson Legacy Group, Globeflex Capital and Parker Investment Management Exited

May 13, 2026 — 08:03 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 126 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) was held by 66 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in META positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Calton & Associates Inc. Existing +237-$90
Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. Existing UNCH-$38
Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -239-$1,312
Sagewood Asset Management LP Existing -691-$825
Trustco Bank Corp N Y Existing UNCH-$150
May Barnhard Investments LLC Existing -9-$87
Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Existing UNCH-$41
Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Existing -4,584-$3,363
Syon Capital LLC Existing -616-$7,821
Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Existing -49-$89
Martingale Asset Management L P Existing -5,005-$8,475
Heron Bay Capital Management Existing +38,351+$19,860
McDonough Capital Management Inc Existing -391-$687
Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +183-$108
Old North State Trust LLC Existing +369-$95
Headlands Technologies LLC Existing -19,579-$13,407
Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Existing -66-$277
Visionary Wealth Advisors Existing +289-$1,302
Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Existing -264-$5,593
iSAM Funds UK Ltd Existing +246+$94
PKS Advisory Services LLC Existing +247-$221
Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Existing +3,627-$801
Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Existing UNCH-$36
TLS Advisors LLC NEW +10,589+$6,058
Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc ca Existing -70-$2,689
NFJ Investment Group LLC Existing -802-$3,263
South Street Advisors LLC Existing +366-$1,929
Callan Family Office LLC Existing +1,184-$7,062
Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Existing -7,600-$9,220
GW&K Investment Management LLC Existing -13,092-$10,480
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Existing +85-$585
Provident Investment Management Inc. Existing -563-$5,963
17 Capital Partners LLC Existing +71-$3,833
Wahed Invest LLC Existing -1,623-$5,986
Northern Capital Management Inc. Existing +9-$53
PFC Capital Group Inc. Existing +96-$356
Oak Grove Capital LLC Existing +56-$407
Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Existing +125-$330
Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Existing +571-$2,585
South Plains Financial Inc. Existing +219-$104
Mariner LLC Existing -44,603-$155,078
Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Existing -660-$2,278
AmeriServ Wealth Advisors Existing -41-$62
Senator Investment Group LP Existing +60,000+$27,857
Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. NEW +806+$461
Gibbs Wealth Management Existing +10,784+$5,875
Crosspoint Financial LLC Existing -260-$226
American Financial Advisors LLC Existing -93-$304
Sei Investments Co. Existing +260,952-$1,140
Keynote Financial Services LLC Existing +93-$53
MWA Asset Management Existing +259-$553
Group One Trading LLC Existing -276,972-$289,967
Alamar Capital Management LLC NEW +800+$458
Davis R M Inc. Existing +3,728-$8,937
Harspring Capital Management LLC Existing -11,000-$10,208
Lido Advisors LLC Existing -47,160-$66,094
B&D White Capital Company LLC NEW +1,569+$898
Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -73-$1,012
Walleye Capital LLC Existing +232,058+$124,578
Decatur Capital Management Inc. Existing -246-$1,506
State of Wyoming Existing +99-$445
Cetera Investment Advisers Existing +17,835-$55,320
GSG Advisors LLC Existing +125-$133
Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Existing UNCH-$528
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Existing +28,925+$9,205
Wealthspire Retirement LLC Existing -284-$372
Aggregate Change: +238,318-$498,535

In terms of shares owned, we count 29 of the above funds having increased existing META positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 28 having decreased their positions and 4 new positions. Worth noting is that Williamson Legacy Group LLC, Globeflex Capital L P, and Parker Investment Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited META common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the META share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held META at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 5,653 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of META shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for META. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 169,201,085 shares in the aggregate, from 381,630,519 up to 550,831,604 for a share count increase of approximately 44.34%. The overall top three funds holding META on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of META Held
1.Vanguard Capital Management LLC 142,138,157
2.Vanguard Portfolio Management LLC 37,856,635
3.Invesco Ltd. 15,603,147
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding META»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Calendar
 Funds Holding BXLT
 Top Stocks Held By Jeremy Grantham

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Calendar-> Funds Holding BXLT-> Top Stocks Held By Jeremy Grantham-> More articles by this source->

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