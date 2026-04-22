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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold MA But Storen Legacy Partners Exited

April 22, 2026 — 11:25 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 51 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) was held by 32 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Existing -65,860-$147,679
WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Existing +75,000-$4,902
Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Existing +30-$31
Summerhill Capital Management lnc. NEW +687+$343
Towne Trust Company N.A Existing UNCH-$19
Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Existing -278-$4,514
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Existing -5,379-$6,312
Traveka Wealth LLC Existing +21-$97
Realta Investment Advisors Existing +14-$56
Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Existing -55,654-$36,204
Sterling Capital Management LLC Existing -9,138-$7,008
Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Existing -71-$414
James Hambro & Partners LLP Existing +133-$251
Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Existing -3,451-$4,212
Matauro LLC Existing -53-$104
Norris Perne & French LLP MI Existing -10,165-$6,792
Motco Existing -4-$76
Crew Capital Management Ltd Existing UNCH-$189
Sendero Wealth Management LLC Existing +549-$146
Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH-$41
Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Existing -12-$50
Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC Existing -18-$37
Kennedy Investment Group Inc. Existing +14-$774
J. Team Financial Inc. Existing -149-$212
Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Existing -12-$55
M3 Advisory Group LLC Existing +99+$17
Spire Wealth Management Existing -1,119-$3,073
Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Existing +24-$187
Sutton Place Investors LLC Existing -15-$55
Stone House Investment Management LLC Existing -10-$22
RMR Wealth Builders Existing -31-$332
Mindset Wealth Management LLC Existing -23-$89
Aggregate Change: -74,871-$223,573

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing MA positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 19 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Storen Legacy Partners LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited MA common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MA at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 1,757 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MA shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MA. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 9,488,284 shares in the aggregate, from 87,587,571 down to 78,099,287 for a share count decline of approximately -10.83%. The overall top three funds holding MA on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of MA Held
1.Mastercard Foundation Asset Management Corp 65,234,702
2.Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA 1,379,038
3.Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. 1,097,392
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MA»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Calendar
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AVYA
 Cheap Undervalued Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Calendar-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AVYA-> Cheap Undervalued Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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