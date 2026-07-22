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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold MA But Balance Wealth Partners and SBI Okasan Asset Management Exited

July 22, 2026 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 52 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) was held by 20 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Existing +1,351+$695
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Existing -576+$1,388
Drive Wealth Management LLC Existing +259+$169
Romano Brothers AND Company NEW +464+$238
4J Wealth Management LLC Existing -250-$94
JM2 Capital Inc. Existing +7+$15
MFA Wealth Services NEW +660+$339
Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Existing -3,009-$1,397
Metropolis Capital Ltd Existing +135,076+$67,492
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Existing UNCH+$489
Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Existing +749+$478
Climber Capital SA Existing -701-$344
Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Existing -150-$39
WestEnd Advisors LLC Existing -9,093-$3,561
Curat Global LLC Existing UNCH+$1
Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Existing +78+$51
IFG Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$9
Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Existing +19+$30
Harvey Investment Co. LLC Existing -1,017+$87
Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Existing +6+$21
Aggregate Change: +123,873+$66,067

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing MA positions from 03/31/2026 to 06/30/2026, with 7 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Balance Wealth Partners LLC, and SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited MA common stock as of 06/30/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MA at the 06/30/2026 reporting period (out of the 1,767 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MA shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2026 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MA. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 9,249,016 shares in the aggregate, from 18,850,034 down to 9,601,018 for a share count decline of approximately -49.07%. The overall top three funds holding MA on 06/30/2026 were:

»FundShares of MA Held
1.Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. 950,119
2.Assenagon Asset Management S.A. 860,011
3.WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST 717,500
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MA»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA).

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Further MA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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