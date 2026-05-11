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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold JPM But Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Exited

May 11, 2026 — 11:54 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 58 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) was held by 42 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in JPM positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Retirement Solution LLC NEW +1,062+$313
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Existing -1,914-$2,300
Wells Fargo & Company MN Existing -57,369-$663,502
Accent Capital Management LLC Existing -12,458-$4,036
Becker Capital Management Inc. Existing -6,534-$11,929
Cincinnati Financial Corp Existing UNCH-$2,526
Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO Existing UNCH-$1,305
Mattson Financial Services LLC Existing -3-$475
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Existing -4+$13
Cincinnati Insurance Co. Existing UNCH-$42,432
Harvey Capital Management Inc. Existing -145-$1,101
Cincinnati Casualty Co. Existing UNCH-$1,305
Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Existing +1,435-$1,814
Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -3,063-$2,448
Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Existing +1,338-$1,950
Clarendon Private LLC Existing +784+$208
Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Existing +18,192-$51
Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV Existing +128+$23
Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Existing -1,583-$3,399
GenWealth Group Inc. Existing +10-$170
Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Existing -25,580-$8,561
Exit Wealth Advisors LLC. Existing +252+$55
TD Capital Management LLC Existing -319-$121
Sargent Investment Group LLC Existing +1,972-$452
L & S Advisors Inc Existing -50,248-$16,477
Lcnb Corp Existing -545-$496
Elite Life Management LLC Existing +57-$36
Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$43
Condor Capital Management Existing +108-$421
Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Existing -159-$1,142
Prudent Investors Network Inc. Existing -54-$90
Sycomore Asset Management Existing UNCH-$818
Arrow Financial Corp Existing -1,008-$1,009
Beto Financial Group LLC Existing -162-$56
HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Existing -517-$2,384
Westco Advisory Services Inc. ADV NEW +30,378+$8,936
Citigroup Inc. Existing -1,056,019-$358,326
Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Existing +14,678-$29,725
United Bank Existing -214-$2,824
Stillwater Wealth Management Group Existing +446-$293
Sava Infond d.o.o. Existing -1,000-$1,090
Cigna Investments Inc. New Existing -384-$851
Aggregate Change: -1,148,442-$1,156,410

In terms of shares owned, we count 12 of the above funds having increased existing JPM positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 22 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited JPM common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the JPM share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held JPM at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 4,831 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of JPM shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for JPM. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 254,739,637 shares in the aggregate, from 392,077,921 up to 646,817,558 for a share count increase of approximately 64.97%. The overall top three funds holding JPM on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of JPM Held
1.Vanguard Capital Management LLC 165,278,733
2.Vanguard Portfolio Management LLC 65,580,826
3.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 21,102,442
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding JPM»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Warren Buffett Stock Picks
 Funds Holding ACTA
 Preferred Stock Premium Newsletter

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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