Markets
JNJ

See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold JNJ But Guardian Capital Exited

May 11, 2026 — 02:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 97 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) was held by 64 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in JNJ positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Existing +15+$166
Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Existing -1,680+$282
White Pine Capital LLC Existing -157+$934
MUFG Securities EMEA plc Existing -143,211-$25,934
First National Bank of Omaha Existing -7,024+$2,707
Boston Partners Existing -25,552+$53,030
F m Investments LLC Existing -31,638-$5,081
Emerald Investment Advisers LLC NEW +25,409+$6,211
Ellevest Inc. Existing +217+$313
ICW Investment Advisors LLC Existing -463+$554
Loudon Investment Management LLC Existing UNCH+$213
Reliant Investment Partners LLC Existing +3+$157
First Affirmative Financial Network NEW +7,524+$1,839
Savvy Advisors Inc. Existing +9,858+$3,632
Convergence Financial LLC Existing -451+$95
American Money Management LLC Existing -190+$1,520
Fiduciary Group LLC Existing -869+$2,961
Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$615
Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Existing +64,168+$20,258
Obsidian Cio LLC Existing +515+$189
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Existing -1,305+$1,045
GFS Advisors LLC Existing -3,585+$990
Rinkey Investments Existing -235+$137
Income Insurance Ltd Existing UNCH+$276
Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Existing -321+$7,874
Federated Hermes Inc. Existing -2,038,340-$407,443
Cornerstone Planning LLC Existing -2,684+$157
McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Existing -134+$134
Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Existing -76,785-$15,616
Ponta Wealth Partners LLC Existing +460+$198
Manchester Capital Management LLC Existing -495+$718
Legacy Edge Advisors LLC Existing -63+$215
Estate Planners Group LLC Existing +2+$486
UMB Bank n.a. Existing -4,626+$12,827
Haverford Financial Services Inc. Existing -118+$1,856
Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Existing +1,164+$718
Accordant Advisory Group Inc Existing +100+$96
Miramar Capital LLC Existing UNCH+$62
Seeds Investor LLC Existing +576+$221
Portfolio Design Labs LLC Existing -2,835+$433
Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Existing +305+$503
Grantvest Financial Group LLC Existing -37+$51
Timmons Wealth Management LLC Existing -28+$18
1015 Capital Partners LLC Existing +36+$66
Jackson Wealth Management LLC Existing -1+$52
Partners in Financial Planning Existing +77+$116
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Existing +182,829+$48,567
Treasure Coast Financial Planning Existing UNCH+$57
Elequin Capital LP NEW +172+$42
CFO4Life Group LLC Existing -317+$324
Rebalance LLC Existing -69+$36
Montis Financial LLC Existing -343+$94
Drexel Morgan & Co. Existing UNCH+$8,106
Lionshead Wealth Management LLC NEW +940+$230
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Existing +662+$598
New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Existing +2,641+$1,947
LSV Asset Management Existing -898,146-$147,693
Claret Asset Management Corp Existing -761+$2,035
Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Existing -144+$7
Mitchell Capital Management Co. Existing +21,832+$5,375
Valpey Financial Services LLC NEW +896+$219
Chilton Capital Management LLC Existing -680+$663
Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Existing -208+$336
Newport Capital Group LLC Existing +151+$172
Aggregate Change: -2,922,943-$408,034

In terms of shares owned, we count 19 of the above funds having increased existing JNJ positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 34 having decreased their positions and 5 new positions. Worth noting is that Guardian Capital LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited JNJ common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the JNJ share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held JNJ at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 4,831 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of JNJ shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for JNJ. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 253,671,310 shares in the aggregate, from 349,344,815 up to 603,016,125 for a share count increase of approximately 72.61%. The overall top three funds holding JNJ on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of JNJ Held
1.Vanguard Capital Management LLC 156,605,370
2.Vanguard Portfolio Management LLC 63,514,436
3.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 21,821,962
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding JNJ»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Services Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Funds Holding BCAR
 Cheap Growth Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Services Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> Funds Holding BCAR-> Cheap Growth Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.