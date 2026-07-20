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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold IVV But Koa Wealth Management Exited

July 20, 2026 — 07:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 58 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2026 reporting period, and noticed that iShares Trust - Core S&P 500 Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: IVV) was held by 39 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in IVV positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Sound Income Strategies LLC Existing +3,059+$4,097
Entrust Financial LLC Existing UNCH+$3
First Pacific Financial Existing +97+$197
IFP Advisors Inc Existing +56+$5,229
Brindle & Bay Financial Advisors LLC Existing +198,263+$7,609
FLC Capital Advisors Existing -553+$490
Sage Capital Management LLC Existing +2+$163
Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Existing +5,779+$537
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Existing +3,898+$3,129
Webster Bank N. A. Existing -235+$2,236
Human Investing LLC Existing UNCH+$3,723
Interchange Capital Partners LLC Existing +199+$1,171
Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Existing -500+$2,430
Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Existing +4+$888
Owl Creek Wealth Partners LLC Existing +61+$107
Merit Financial Group LLC Existing +32,223+$54,871
Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Existing -17+$439
SlateStone Wealth LLC Existing +118+$402
Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC NEW +4,293,532+$350,631
GFG Capital LLC NEW +74,597+$6,449
C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Existing -1,000+$1,005
Allied Investment Advisors LLC Existing +18+$54
PFS Partners LLC Existing +40+$1,074
MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$131
Palisade Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH+$74
Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Existing -4+$234
Colony Family Offices LLC Existing -300+$605
PCB Capital LLC NEW +304+$228
Global Financial Private Client LLC Existing +493+$862
Objective Capital Management LLC Existing +149,802+$16,775
Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Existing +620+$790
Thomasville National Bank NEW +31,575+$22,157
Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Existing +27+$61
Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Existing -90+$1,050
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Existing +525,418+$41,953
Ticino Wealth Existing -445+$144
Clarity Financial LLC Existing -64+$120
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Existing +2,801+$39,201
Hixon Zuercher LLC Existing -31+$49
Aggregate Change: +5,319,747+$571,368

In terms of shares owned, we count 20 of the above funds having increased existing IVV positions from 03/31/2026 to 06/30/2026, with 11 having decreased their positions and 4 new positions. Worth noting is that Koa Wealth Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited IVV common stock as of 06/30/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the IVV share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held IVV at the 06/30/2026 reporting period (out of the 1,373 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of IVV shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2026 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for IVV. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 22,026,954 shares in the aggregate, from 32,008,424 down to 9,981,470 for a share count decline of approximately -68.82%. The overall top three funds holding IVV on 06/30/2026 were:

»FundShares of IVV Held
1.Legacy Wealth Management LLC 564,713
2.Bank of Finland 524,956
3.Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc 426,551
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding IVV»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like iShares Trust - Core S&P 500 Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: IVV).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Further IVV Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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