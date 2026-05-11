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IVV

See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold IVV But Blueprint Financial Advisors and Garton & Associates Financial Advisors Exited

May 11, 2026 — 04:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 78 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that iShares Trust - Core S&P 500 Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: IVV) was held by 38 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in IVV positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Existing UNCH-$34
Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Existing +1-$15
MCF Advisors LLC Existing -256-$2,372
Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC Existing +443-$1,221
Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Existing UNCH-$5
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Existing +547-$194
Financial Symmetry Inc Existing +160+$238
Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Existing +492+$302
WealthTrust Axiom LLC Existing +4-$69
Haverford Trust Co Existing -120,547-$101,948
Salomon & Ludwin LLC Existing -90-$448
Bull Oak Capital LLC Existing +9,981+$3,059
Brooklyn FI LLC Existing +3-$55
Kestra Investment Management LLC Existing +962+$420
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Existing +3-$26
Allianz Asset Management GmbH Existing -7,342,143-$5,060,085
SCS Capital Management LLC Existing -1,849-$4,964
Portland Global Advisors LLC Existing +3,171-$21
Smith Partners Wealth Management LLC Existing +420+$263
Madden Advisory Services Inc. Existing -376-$296
Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Existing -73-$62
Commerce Bank Existing +236,095+$146,850
High Note Wealth LLC Existing +937-$1,980
Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Existing +337-$49
Rock Creek Group LLC Existing UNCH-$1,047
Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Existing +3,189+$1,794
Potentia Wealth Existing +305+$64
Summitry LLC Existing -451-$342
Jordan Park Group LLC Existing +3-$34
Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC Existing +987+$152
Stonebrook Private Inc. Existing -347-$257
Integrity Alliance LLC. Existing +3,198-$3,605
A4 Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -192-$146
National Wealth Management Group LLC Existing -999-$1,163
Ducere Wealth Management LLC Existing +1,076-$246
Delta Asset Management LLC TN Existing -96-$108
NatWest Group plc Existing -275-$623
Oxford Wealth Group LLC Existing -4,936-$3,401
Aggregate Change: -7,210,316-$5,031,674

In terms of shares owned, we count 21 of the above funds having increased existing IVV positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 14 having decreased their positions. Worth noting is that Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC, and Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited IVV common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the IVV share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held IVV at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 4,831 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of IVV shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for IVV. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 7,803,477 shares in the aggregate, from 298,961,526 up to 306,765,003 for a share count increase of approximately 2.61%. The overall top three funds holding IVV on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of IVV Held
1.Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. 34,597,700
2.Envestnet Asset Management Inc. 32,959,643
3.Nisa Investment Advisors LLC 16,114,884
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding IVV»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like iShares Trust - Core S&P 500 Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: IVV).

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Also see:

 Joel Greenblatt Stock Picks
 CTRI Videos
 Seth Klarman Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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