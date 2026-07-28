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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold INTC But Purewater Capital Exited

July 28, 2026 — 02:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 56 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) was held by 29 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in INTC positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Gilbert & Cook Inc. NEW +4,759+$665
Heritage Wealth Management Inc. NEW +4,619+$645
Simon Quick Advisors LLC NEW +1,860+$260
Mengis Capital Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$1,605
Kestra Advisory Services LLC Existing -109,825+$43,776
BHK Investment Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$477
Strategic Advisors LLC NEW +8,637+$1,206
Maia Wealth LLC NEW +1,490+$208
Wesbanco Bank Inc. Existing +45,858+$13,566
Private Trust Co. NA Existing -1,175+$1,790
Provident Trust Co. NEW +2,668+$373
BankPlus Trust Department Existing UNCH+$45
Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Existing -3,074+$851
Mizuho Securities USA LLC Existing +86,018+$39,119
Atlas Wealth LLC Existing -11,667-$32
Rahlfs Capital LLC Existing UNCH+$3,511
CMG Global Holdings LLC Existing UNCH+$700
Vestor Capital LLC Existing -208,294-$8,654
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Existing +3,600+$970
Howard Capital Management LLC Existing +71,388+$14,793
Sepio Capital LP Existing +100+$1,476
Advisor Resource Council NEW +2,639+$368
Financial Planning Navigators CORP NEW +1,596+$223
Community Bank of Raymore NEW +4,496+$628
North Berkeley Wealth Management LLC NEW +3,977+$555
Sprott Inc. NEW +1,707+$238
Costello Asset Management INC Existing -244+$83
Midwest Capital Advisors LLC NEW +3$UNCH
Wedbush Securities Inc. Existing +2,146+$7,606
Aggregate Change: -86,718+$127,051

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing INTC positions from 03/31/2026 to 06/30/2026, with 6 having decreased their positions and 12 new positions. Worth noting is that Purewater Capital LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited INTC common stock as of 06/30/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the INTC share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held INTC at the 06/30/2026 reporting period (out of the 2,772 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of INTC shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2026 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for INTC. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 44,907,248 shares in the aggregate, from 75,808,876 down to 30,901,628 for a share count decline of approximately -59.24%. The overall top three funds holding INTC on 06/30/2026 were:

»FundShares of INTC Held
1.Assenagon Asset Management S.A. 16,151,467
2.Handelsbanken Fonder AB 2,263,752
3.Czech National Bank 1,344,757
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding INTC»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC).

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Further INTC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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