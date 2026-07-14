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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold IBM But Magnolia Wealth Management LLC, and TopTier Wealth Management LLC Exited

July 14, 2026 — 03:55 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 55 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2026 reporting period, and noticed that International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) was held by 30 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in IBM positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Keb Asset Management LLC Existing -352-$21
LRI Investments LLC Existing +28+$126
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -97+$209
Roth Financial Partners LLC Existing -1,000-$157
InvesTrust Existing -381+$320
Spirit of America Management Corp NY Existing UNCH+$103
Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Existing +26+$143
Boothe Investment Group Inc. Existing +2,387+$982
City State Bank Existing +540+$305
Bank of New Hampshire Existing +35+$419
Talbot Financial LLC Existing UNCH+$90
ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC NEW +726+$204
North Capital Inc. Existing +12+$61
Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Existing +28+$241
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Existing -266-$35
Nautilus Advisors LLC Existing +291+$162
Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Existing +334+$180
Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Existing +8+$573
Shore Point Advisors LLC Existing -18+$33
Lipe & Dalton Existing UNCH+$4
1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Existing -345+$24
Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Existing -60+$324
Financial Symmetry Inc Existing -51+$94
Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$58
Plan A Wealth LLC Existing +256+$169
Chatterton & Associates Inc. Existing -332-$2
Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Existing -13,491+$1,846
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Existing -43+$33
EWA LLC Existing -120+$38
Impact Capital Partners LLC Existing +459+$181
Aggregate Change: -11,426+$6,707

In terms of shares owned, we count 12 of the above funds having increased existing IBM positions from 03/31/2026 to 06/30/2026, with 13 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Magnolia Wealth Management LLC, and TopTier Wealth Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited IBM common stock as of 06/30/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the IBM share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held IBM at the 06/30/2026 reporting period (out of the 730 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of IBM shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2026 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for IBM. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 670,401 shares in the aggregate, from 4,036,714 up to 4,707,115 for a share count increase of approximately 16.61%. The overall top three funds holding IBM on 06/30/2026 were:

»FundShares of IBM Held
1.Handelsbanken Fonder AB 638,216
2.Czech National Bank 267,527
3.E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB 220,477
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding IBM»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM).

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Further IBM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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