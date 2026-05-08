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HON

See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold HON But GSA Capital Partners LLP Exited

May 08, 2026 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 54 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) was held by 25 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in HON positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Existing -57+$14
Amalgamated Bank Existing -2,203+$3,133
Pinnacle Holdings LLC Existing +1,192+$567
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Existing +130+$99
Smithfield Trust Co Existing -427+$230
Fortis Group Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$4
Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Existing -94+$225
Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC NEW +995+$225
Maia Wealth LLC Existing -1+$33
Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC Existing -2+$108
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Existing +2,661+$2,893
Intact Investment Management Inc. Existing -7,900-$734
LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Existing +68+$50
Fire Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$59
Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Existing -1,683-$286
SYM FINANCIAL Corp NEW +1,098+$248
Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Existing +38,304+$19,055
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Existing -45,589-$5,238
B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Existing +4,619+$1,468
Mosaic Financial Group LLC NEW +972+$220
Joseph Group Capital Management Existing +84+$21
Equity Wealth Partners LLC Existing -17+$107
Princeton Capital Management LLC Existing -26+$35
Leisure Capital Management Existing +50+$505
Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Existing +190+$178
Aggregate Change: -7,636+$23,219

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing HON positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 11 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions. Worth noting is that GSA Capital Partners LLP, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited HON common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the HON share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held HON at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 4,486 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of HON shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for HON. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 4,209,398 shares in the aggregate, from 78,172,580 down to 73,963,182 for a share count decline of approximately -5.38%. The overall top three funds holding HON on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of HON Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 6,340,148
2.Nuveen LLC 5,753,212
3.UBS Group AG 4,637,105
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding HON»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 biggest short interest increases
 CHIL market cap history
 Gas Utilities Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
biggest short interest increases-> CHIL market cap history-> Gas Utilities Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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