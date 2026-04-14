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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold HD But USA Financial Formulas Exited

April 14, 2026 — 06:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 56 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) was held by 42 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in HD positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Peak Wealth Management LLC Existing +1-$15
RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Existing -80-$141
American State Bank Iowa Existing +18-$21
Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Existing -350-$145
Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Existing +19-$7
Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Existing -70-$69
Madrona Financial Services LLC Existing +472+$114
Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. Existing +6-$13
Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Existing +125+$40
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Existing -25-$27
Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Existing -2,190-$805
Congress Asset Management Co. Existing -16,599-$6,849
SNS Financial Group LLC Existing +22-$22
Flower City Capital Existing UNCH-$17
Hamlin Capital Management LLC Existing +32,474+$4,970
Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Existing +99+$4
Prospera Financial Services Inc Existing -736-$1,121
Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +32-$24
Howland Capital Management LLC Existing -200-$243
Wealth Group Ltd. Existing +620+$138
M. Kraus & Co Existing UNCH-$37
Congress Park Capital LLC Existing +610+$152
Joule Financial LLC Existing +9-$7
Davidson Capital Management Inc. Existing -4,410-$1,574
Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Existing -776-$303
HMV Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +1-$50
BSW Wealth Partners Existing -14-$71
Westend Capital Management LLC Existing -1-$1
Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH-$35
Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Existing +480+$77
New Capital Management LP NEW +958+$315
Kozak & Associates Inc. Existing -8-$47
Austin Wealth Management LLC Existing +168+$16
Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Existing -36,113-$13,087
West Branch Capital LLC Existing +97-$185
Covenant Asset Management LLC Existing -95-$127
Seven Mile Advisory Existing -947-$346
Udine Wealth Management Inc. NEW +8,430+$2,773
Hudson Value Partners LLC Existing -1,138-$429
Well Done LLC Existing -400-$170
Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Existing +8,152+$2,005
Shrier Wealth Management LLC Existing +239+$37
Aggregate Change: -11,120-$15,347

In terms of shares owned, we count 19 of the above funds having increased existing HD positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 18 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that USA Financial Formulas, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited HD common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the HD share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held HD at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 651 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of HD shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for HD. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 56,224 shares in the aggregate, from 6,187,547 down to 6,131,323 for a share count decline of approximately -0.91%. The overall top three funds holding HD on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of HD Held
1.Sarasin & Partners LLP 660,862
2.Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC 506,076
3.Confluence Investment Management LLC 319,923
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding HD»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Ken Griffin Stock Picks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JHGN
 Safe Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Ken Griffin Stock Picks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JHGN-> Safe Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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